A Lesson to Learn: Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) went up by 23.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.45. The company’s stock price has collected -0.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CDTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50. CDTX currently public float of 34.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDTX was 208.10K shares.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX stocks went down by -0.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.15% and a quarterly performance of -33.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.67% for CDTX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on September 04th of the previous year 2019.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2018.

CDTX Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.03%, as shares sank -16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw -34.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Stein Jeffrey, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Nov 10. After this action, Stein Jeffrey now owns 347,878 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $100,015 using the latest closing price.

Levine James E., the Chief Financial Officer of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Levine James E. is holding 50,000 shares at $100,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -196.47. The total capital return value is set at -70.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.93.

Based on Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 17.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.