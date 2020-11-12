Why Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) went down by -6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.50. The company’s stock price has collected 19.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/10/20 that These are the non-pharma winners and losers from the Pfizer vaccine results

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE :FUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUN is at 2.01.

FUN currently public float of 55.82M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUN was 605.05K shares.

FUN’s Market Performance

FUN stocks went up by 19.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.41% and a quarterly performance of 16.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Cedar Fair L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.51% for FUN stocks with a simple moving average of 9.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $40 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUN reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for FUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to FUN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

FUN Trading at 19.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +27.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN rose by +19.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.79. In addition, Cedar Fair L.P. saw -39.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUN starting from Ruisanchez Carlos, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $28.50 back on Mar 11. After this action, Ruisanchez Carlos now owns 11,308 shares of Cedar Fair L.P., valued at $142,500 using the latest closing price.

FISHER TIM, the Chief Operating Officer of Cedar Fair L.P., purchase 3,660 shares at $27.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that FISHER TIM is holding 24,153 shares at $100,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.27 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Fair L.P. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 16.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 154.60, with -19.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.