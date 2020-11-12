Why Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.16. The company’s stock price has collected -5.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Bed Bath & Beyond(R) Gives Shoppers More Days And More Ways To Save This Holiday So They Have Time To ‘Enjoy The Present’

Is It Worth Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ :BBBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBBY is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.54, which is $4.41 above the current price. BBBY currently public float of 118.65M and currently shorts hold a 58.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBBY was 9.94M shares.

BBBY’s Market Performance

BBBY stocks went down by -5.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.59% and a quarterly performance of 60.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.23% for BBBY stocks with a simple moving average of 75.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBBY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $28 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBBY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 29th of the current year.

BBBY Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.35. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw 14.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBBY starting from Schechter Joshua, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $20.23 back on Nov 02. After this action, Schechter Joshua now owns 19,516 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $60,690 using the latest closing price.

EDELMAN HARRIET, the Director of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $19.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that EDELMAN HARRIET is holding 27,828 shares at $149,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBBY

Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.