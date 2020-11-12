Why Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.26. The company’s stock price has collected 6.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE :AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.48.

AXTA currently public float of 234.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.82M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA stocks went up by 6.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.79% and a quarterly performance of 15.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.33% for AXTA stocks with a simple moving average of 21.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2020.

AXTA Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.10. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw -9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Lannon Sean M., who sale 8,775 shares at the price of $28.50 back on Nov 09. After this action, Lannon Sean M. now owns 18,664 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $250,088 using the latest closing price.

Markevich Steven R., the EVP & Pres., Trans. Coatings of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., sale 44,568 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Markevich Steven R. is holding 46,315 shares at $1,114,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+32.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 11.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 290.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.39. Total debt to assets is 57.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.