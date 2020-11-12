We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), Here is What We Found

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s stock price has collected 31.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Kimco Realty Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE :KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KIM is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Kimco Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.44, which is -$0.67 below the current price. KIM currently public float of 420.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIM was 5.02M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM stocks went up by 31.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.73% and a quarterly performance of 17.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for Kimco Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.10% for KIM stocks with a simple moving average of 13.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to KIM, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

KIM Trading at 22.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +28.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM rose by +31.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -31.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from KIMCO REALTY CORP, who sale 4,675,726 shares at the price of $15.27 back on Jun 30. After this action, KIMCO REALTY CORP now owns 39,838,104 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $71,405,817 using the latest closing price.

COVIELLO PHILIP E JR, the Director of Kimco Realty Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $10.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that COVIELLO PHILIP E JR is holding 85,000 shares at $214,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.68 for the present operating margin

+47.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +35.83. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.98. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 111.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 49.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.