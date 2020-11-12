Wall Street Pummels Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) After Recent Earnings Report

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) went up by 6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.35. The company’s stock price has collected 23.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Energy Fuels Webcast Postponed to November 4, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX :UUUU) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of UUUU was 1.30M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stocks went up by 23.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.52% and a quarterly performance of 8.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Energy Fuels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.61% for UUUU stocks with a simple moving average of 17.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUUU

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UUUU reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6.30. The rating they have provided for UUUU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2016.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UUUU, setting the target price at $6.25 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

UUUU Trading at 10.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU rose by +23.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6000. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Morrison Alex G, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Sep 24. After this action, Morrison Alex G now owns 108,060 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $28,544 using the latest closing price.