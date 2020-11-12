Wall Street Pummels Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) After Recent Earnings Report

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) went down by -34.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Aemetis, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMTX is at 0.58.

AMTX currently public float of 18.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTX was 2.28M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX stocks went down by -3.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.87% and a quarterly performance of 25.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 249.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.99% for Aemetis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.79% for AMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 48.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 25th of the previous year 2016.

AMTX Trading at -30.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.28%, as shares sank -33.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -45.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +178.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 320.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.44 for the present operating margin

+6.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -17.68. The total capital return value is set at -7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.50. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with -21.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 128.99 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.