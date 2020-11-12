Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.32. The company’s stock price has collected 16.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Synovus to Present at the BofA Securities Future of Financials 2020 Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE :SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNV is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Synovus Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.24, which is -$0.55 below the current price. SNV currently public float of 145.14M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNV was 1.23M shares.

SNV’s Market Performance

SNV stocks went up by 16.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.74% and a quarterly performance of 35.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Synovus Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.51% for SNV stocks with a simple moving average of 30.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $13.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNV reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for SNV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SNV, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

SNV Trading at 24.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +24.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +16.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.19. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from BUTLER STEPHEN T, who purchase 2,120 shares at the price of $23.73 back on Mar 10. After this action, BUTLER STEPHEN T now owns 112,302 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $50,308 using the latest closing price.

Stelling Kessel D, the Chairman & CEO of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $23.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Stelling Kessel D is holding 339,412 shares at $233,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +23.43. The total capital return value is set at 10.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.69. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 93.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.32. Total debt to assets is 9.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.