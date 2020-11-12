Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) went up by 11.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock price has collected 9.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :RAVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAVE is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. RAVE currently public float of 11.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAVE was 1.87M shares.

RAVE’s Market Performance

RAVE stocks went up by 9.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.22% and a quarterly performance of 21.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.40% for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.30% for RAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAVE

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAVE reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for RAVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2015.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Buy” to RAVE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

RAVE Trading at 25.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.82%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAVE rose by +9.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7083. In addition, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. saw -53.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAVE starting from FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE, who purchase 20,833 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Oct 05. After this action, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE now owns 20,833 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $10,208 using the latest closing price.

Solano Brandon, the Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., purchase 20,833 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Solano Brandon is holding 33,833 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.50 for the present operating margin

+63.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -42.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.40. Equity return is now at value -168.60, with -37.60 for asset returns.

Based on RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,254.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.62. Total debt to assets is 65.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,128.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.