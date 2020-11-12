Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) went down by -19.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.93. The company’s stock price has collected -16.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that MultiPlan Corporation Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Is It Worth Investing in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE :MPLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MultiPlan Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $7.99 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of MPLN was 2.89M shares.

MPLN’s Market Performance

MPLN stocks went down by -16.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.75% and a quarterly performance of -34.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for MultiPlan Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.90% for MPLN stocks with a simple moving average of -31.32% for the last 200 days.

MPLN Trading at -27.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares sank -19.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLN fell by -16.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, MultiPlan Corporation saw -27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLN

Based on MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), the company’s capital structure generated 530.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.