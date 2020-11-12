Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) went down by -7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s stock price has collected 8.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that Ladder Capital Corp Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE :LADR) Right Now?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LADR is at 2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ladder Capital Corp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $2.11 above the current price. LADR currently public float of 99.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LADR was 1.01M shares.

LADR’s Market Performance

LADR stocks went up by 8.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.91% and a quarterly performance of 3.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Ladder Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.95% for LADR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LADR

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LADR reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for LADR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to LADR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

LADR Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LADR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LADR rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Ladder Capital Corp saw -54.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LADR starting from Alexander Mark David, who sale 441 shares at the price of $8.28 back on Nov 09. After this action, Alexander Mark David now owns 0 shares of Ladder Capital Corp, valued at $3,651 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LADR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.62 for the present operating margin

+86.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ladder Capital Corp stands at +24.44. The total capital return value is set at 2.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ladder Capital Corp (LADR), the company’s capital structure generated 333.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.92. Total debt to assets is 72.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.