Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) went down by -4.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $329.85. The company’s stock price has collected 12.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that FLEETCOR Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE :FLT) Right Now?

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLT is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $283.20, which is $18.88 above the current price. FLT currently public float of 82.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLT was 765.31K shares.

FLT’s Market Performance

FLT stocks went up by 12.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.08% and a quarterly performance of 13.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.78% for FLT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $250 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLT reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for FLT stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FLT, setting the target price at $301 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

FLT Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT rose by +12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.46. In addition, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLT starting from Dey Eric, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $276.17 back on Jun 08. After this action, Dey Eric now owns 20,513 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., valued at $12,151,506 using the latest closing price.

Gavrilenya Alexey, the President- North America Fuel of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $280.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Gavrilenya Alexey is holding 12,661 shares at $1,401,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.62 for the present operating margin

+72.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stands at +33.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.59. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT), the company’s capital structure generated 138.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.05. Total debt to assets is 41.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.