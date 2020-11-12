Personalis Inc. (PSNL) Just Got Our Attention

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) went up by 11.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.95. The company’s stock price has collected 11.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Personalis, Inc. to Present New Data at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35(th) Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ :PSNL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Personalis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.17, which is -$0.44 below the current price. PSNL currently public float of 31.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSNL was 695.50K shares.

PSNL’s Market Performance

PSNL stocks went up by 11.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.59% and a quarterly performance of 48.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.08% for Personalis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.60% for PSNL stocks with a simple moving average of 89.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNL

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSNL reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for PSNL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PSNL, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

PSNL Trading at 19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNL rose by +11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.30. In addition, Personalis Inc. saw 170.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSNL starting from Abingworth LLP, who sale 130,486 shares at the price of $27.66 back on Oct 20. After this action, Abingworth LLP now owns 3,753,340 shares of Personalis Inc., valued at $3,609,243 using the latest closing price.

Abingworth LLP, the 10% Owner of Personalis Inc., sale 196,423 shares at $27.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Abingworth LLP is holding 3,883,826 shares at $5,472,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.38 for the present operating margin

+33.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Personalis Inc. stands at -38.47. The total capital return value is set at -46.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.11. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Personalis Inc. (PSNL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.84. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.