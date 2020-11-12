Nokia Corporation (NOK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s stock price has collected 10.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network

Is It Worth Investing in Nokia Corporation (NYSE :NOK) Right Now?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOK is at 0.65.

NOK currently public float of 5.36B and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOK was 30.95M shares.

NOK’s Market Performance

NOK stocks went up by 10.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.18% and a quarterly performance of -25.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Nokia Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.67% for NOK stocks with a simple moving average of -5.85% for the last 200 days.

NOK Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOK rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, Nokia Corporation saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOK

Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.