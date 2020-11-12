Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE :MBT) Right Now?

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBT is at 1.09.

MBT currently public float of 463.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBT was 3.02M shares.

MBT’s Market Performance

MBT stocks went up by 2.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.88% and a quarterly performance of -11.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.81% for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for MBT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.10% for the last 200 days.

MBT Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBT rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.16. In addition, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company saw -15.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBT

Equity return is now at value 135.40, with 6.00 for asset returns.