Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) went down by -9.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $327.89. The company’s stock price has collected -2.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE :APD) Right Now?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $312.44, which is $31.25 above the current price. APD currently public float of 220.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APD was 890.90K shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stocks went down by -2.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.73% and a quarterly performance of -2.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.05% for APD stocks with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to APD, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

APD Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.84. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw 19.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from MONSER EDWARD L, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $237.60 back on Jan 29. After this action, MONSER EDWARD L now owns 200 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $47,519 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.78 for the present operating margin

+33.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 14.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.