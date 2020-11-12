Is EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) a Keeper?

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) went up by 76.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s stock price has collected 13.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that EuroDry Ltd. Reports Results for the Nine-Month Period and Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ :EDRY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for EuroDry Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. EDRY currently public float of 1.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDRY was 66.89K shares.

EDRY’s Market Performance

EDRY stocks went up by 13.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.86% and a quarterly performance of 4.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.77% for EuroDry Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 94.58% for EDRY stocks with a simple moving average of 72.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDRY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EDRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDRY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2020.

EDRY Trading at 101.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +113.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDRY rose by +107.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, EuroDry Ltd. saw -42.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.04 for the present operating margin

+26.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for EuroDry Ltd. stands at +0.06. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.01. Equity return is now at value -16.90, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY), the company’s capital structure generated 99.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.99. Total debt to assets is 48.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.