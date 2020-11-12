Is Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) a Keeper?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went up by 10.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price has collected 16.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Arbutus to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ :ABUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 2.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. ABUS currently public float of 60.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABUS was 2.12M shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS stocks went up by 16.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.17% and a quarterly performance of 4.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 141.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.08% for ABUS stocks with a simple moving average of 43.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

ABUS Trading at 21.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +12.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 28.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABUS starting from McElhaugh Michael J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Jul 23. After this action, McElhaugh Michael J. now owns 1,367,457 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, valued at $100,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Equity return is now at value 128.90, with -76.20 for asset returns.