Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.65. The company’s stock price has collected 5.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/10/20 that Ulta Beauty and Target Are Gaining After Partnership Announcement

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ :SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Starbucks Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.32, which is -$1.99 below the current price. SBUX currently public float of 1.16B and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBUX was 7.36M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX stocks went up by 5.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.41% and a quarterly performance of 20.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Starbucks Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.28% for SBUX stocks with a simple moving average of 20.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $94 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBUX reach a price target of $97, previously predicting the price at $89. The rating they have provided for SBUX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBUX, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

SBUX Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.71. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw 8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ramo Joshua Cooper, who sale 9,650 shares at the price of $88.13 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ramo Joshua Cooper now owns 28,125 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $850,406 using the latest closing price.

ULLMAN MYRON E III, the Director of Starbucks Corporation, sale 4,258 shares at $87.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that ULLMAN MYRON E III is holding 18,524 shares at $372,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.45 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 13.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.51. Equity return is now at value -46.50, with 13.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.