Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) went up by 7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock price has collected 8.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Cemtrex Completes Acquisition of Training Simulation Technology Company, Virtual Driver Interactive

Is It Worth Investing in Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ :CETX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CETX is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cemtrex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. CETX currently public float of 14.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CETX was 1.27M shares.

CETX’s Market Performance

CETX stocks went up by 8.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.49% and a quarterly performance of -17.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.13% for Cemtrex Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.68% for CETX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.57% for the last 200 days.

CETX Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares surge +10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETX rose by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0835. In addition, Cemtrex Inc. saw -11.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.