iQIYI Inc. (IQ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.57. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ :IQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for iQIYI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.26, which is -$2.63 below the current price. IQ currently public float of 210.41M and currently shorts hold a 18.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IQ was 6.06M shares.

IQ’s Market Performance

IQ stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.43% and a quarterly performance of 20.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for iQIYI Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.69% for IQ stocks with a simple moving average of 23.33% for the last 200 days.

IQ Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.42. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 23.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

-4.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -35.61. The total capital return value is set at -34.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.78. Equity return is now at value -120.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc. (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 178.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.13. Total debt to assets is 38.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.