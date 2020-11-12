Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) went down by -7.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.98. The company’s stock price has collected 20.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that CBAK Energy has Successfully Developed Large-sized Cylindrical Tabless Battery with 25% Boost in Energy Density and 20% Cost Saving

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :CBAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBAT is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$1.48 below the current price. CBAT currently public float of 20.75M and currently shorts hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBAT was 8.85M shares.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAT stocks went up by 20.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.75% and a quarterly performance of 315.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 671.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.80% for CBAK Energy Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.76% for CBAT stocks with a simple moving average of 232.74% for the last 200 days.

CBAT Trading at 50.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +367.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT rose by +20.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +390.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw 202.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAT starting from Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd, who purchase 2,151,017 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Jun 03. After this action, Asia EVK New Energy Auto Ltd now owns 9,702,615 shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., valued at $1,032,488 using the latest closing price.

Li Yunfei, the CEO of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., purchase 2,062,619 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Li Yunfei is holding 10,726,705 shares at $990,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.