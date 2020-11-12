Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) went down by -5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected -13.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Acorda Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ACOR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACOR is at 0.90.

ACOR currently public float of 47.16M and currently shorts hold a 20.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACOR was 5.89M shares.

ACOR’s Market Performance

ACOR stocks went down by -13.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.24% and a quarterly performance of 13.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.27% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.97% for ACOR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACOR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACOR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACOR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on August 14th of the previous year 2019.

ACOR Trading at 17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACOR fell by -13.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8673. In addition, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. saw -61.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACOR starting from Wasman Jane, who sale 2,227 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 02. After this action, Wasman Jane now owns 117,420 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,553 using the latest closing price.

Sabella Lauren M, the Chief Commercial Officer of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,513 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Sabella Lauren M is holding 12,624 shares at $2,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACOR

Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -29.30 for asset returns.