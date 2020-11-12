Here’s How Your Trade China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Aggressively Right Now

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) went down by -7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.46. The company’s stock price has collected 15.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that China Jo-Jo Drugstores Receives CHEO Award and Remains Top 100 Chinese Pharmaceutical Retail Company for 11 Years

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ :CJJD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CJJD is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. CJJD currently public float of 28.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CJJD was 582.34K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD stocks went up by 15.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.75% and a quarterly performance of -19.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.98% for CJJD stocks with a simple moving average of -31.58% for the last 200 days.

CJJD Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares surge +16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +15.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9800. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. saw -41.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.