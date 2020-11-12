Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Just Got Our Attention

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) went up by 17.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.15. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE :FVRR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Fiverr International Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $172.25, which is $11.55 above the current price. FVRR currently public float of 21.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FVRR was 1.31M shares.

FVRR’s Market Performance

FVRR stocks went up by 0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.21% and a quarterly performance of 46.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 637.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.18% for Fiverr International Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.88% for FVRR stocks with a simple moving average of 101.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FVRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FVRR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for FVRR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for FVRR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $190 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FVRR reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for FVRR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to FVRR, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

FVRR Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FVRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares sank -8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FVRR rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +527.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.40. In addition, Fiverr International Ltd. saw 583.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FVRR

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.30 for asset returns.