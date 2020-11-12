EPR Properties (EPR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) went down by -10.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.65. The company’s stock price has collected 20.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that EPR Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE :EPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPR is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for EPR Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.57, which is $2.2 above the current price. EPR currently public float of 73.67M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPR was 1.13M shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR stocks went up by 20.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.92% and a quarterly performance of -12.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for EPR Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.64% for EPR stocks with a simple moving average of -16.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for EPR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

EPR Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +31.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +20.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.93. In addition, EPR Properties saw -59.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from SHANKS VIRGINIA E, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Aug 25. After this action, SHANKS VIRGINIA E now owns 2,605 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $49,592 using the latest closing price.

Evans Craig L., the SVP & General Counsel of EPR Properties, sale 2,500 shares at $69.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Evans Craig L. is holding 36,135 shares at $174,522 based on the most recent closing price.