Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) went up by 20.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected 38.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Eastside to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ :EAST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAST is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Eastside Distilling Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. EAST currently public float of 8.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAST was 129.28K shares.

EAST’s Market Performance

EAST stocks went up by 38.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.67% and a quarterly performance of 59.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.69% for Eastside Distilling Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.09% for EAST stocks with a simple moving average of 14.81% for the last 200 days.

EAST Trading at 53.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.05%, as shares surge +55.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +38.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3619. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc. saw -35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from GWIN GEOFFREY C, who purchase 44,000 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Dec 18. After this action, GWIN GEOFFREY C now owns 797,258 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc., valued at $127,600 using the latest closing price.

GWIN GEOFFREY C, the Director of Eastside Distilling Inc., purchase 101,000 shares at $2.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that GWIN GEOFFREY C is holding 753,258 shares at $261,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.16 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc. stands at -108.41. The total capital return value is set at -65.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.38. Equity return is now at value -240.00, with -47.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST), the company’s capital structure generated 126.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.77. Total debt to assets is 25.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.