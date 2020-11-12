Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) went up by 14.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.51. The company’s stock price has collected 11.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that Zai Lab Partner Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and Overall Survival Benefit Compared to Placebo Plus Chemotherapy in Front-Line Advanced Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ :ZLAB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Zai Lab Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.41, which is $2.16 above the current price. ZLAB currently public float of 55.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZLAB was 374.12K shares.

ZLAB’s Market Performance

ZLAB stocks went up by 11.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.03% and a quarterly performance of 21.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Zai Lab Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.49% for ZLAB stocks with a simple moving average of 37.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZLAB

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZLAB reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for ZLAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

ZLAB Trading at 17.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZLAB rose by +11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.07. In addition, Zai Lab Limited saw 136.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZLAB

Equity return is now at value -64.50, with -55.20 for asset returns.