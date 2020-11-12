Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) went down by -6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.66. The company’s stock price has collected 13.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/20 that Restaurants Defend Dining Rooms as Covid-19 Spreads

Is It Worth Investing in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ :CAKE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAKE is at 1.61.

CAKE currently public float of 42.23M and currently shorts hold a 30.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAKE was 1.46M shares.

CAKE’s Market Performance

CAKE stocks went up by 13.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.07% and a quarterly performance of 31.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.73% for CAKE stocks with a simple moving average of 33.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $44 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAKE reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CAKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

CAKE Trading at 16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE rose by +13.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.96. In addition, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated saw -8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Ames Edie A, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $30.45 back on Mar 06. After this action, Ames Edie A now owns 5,940 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, valued at $39,586 using the latest closing price.

PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, the Director of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, purchase 800 shares at $34.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE is holding 13,122 shares at $27,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.72 for the present operating margin

+12.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 9.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 281.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 56.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.