Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) went up by 9.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s stock price has collected 184.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APVO is at 3.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.67, which is -$13.36 below the current price. APVO currently public float of 2.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APVO was 1.65M shares.

APVO’s Market Performance

APVO stocks went up by 184.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 581.13% and a quarterly performance of 554.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 407.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 62.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.63% for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 293.59% for APVO stocks with a simple moving average of 580.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APVO

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APVO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for APVO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2017.

APVO Trading at 410.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.61%, as shares surge +590.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +500.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO rose by +184.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +445.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.35. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. saw 427.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APVO starting from TANG KEVIN C, who purchase 174,277 shares at the price of $22.73 back on Nov 06. After this action, TANG KEVIN C now owns 1,760,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,961,898 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN C, the 10% Owner of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 625,723 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that TANG KEVIN C is holding 1,585,723 shares at $11,750,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-131.37 for the present operating margin

+38.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -137.85. The total capital return value is set at -99.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.84. Equity return is now at value -137.20, with -48.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 200.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 44.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.