Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) went up by 5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.78. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth for Its Fiscal 2021 First Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ :FLWS) Right Now?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLWS is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.43, which is $14.73 above the current price. FLWS currently public float of 24.61M and currently shorts hold a 29.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLWS was 868.06K shares.

FLWS’s Market Performance

FLWS stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.33% and a quarterly performance of -28.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.17% for FLWS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLWS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLWS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FLWS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLWS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $33 based on the research report published on August 28th of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLWS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for FLWS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to FLWS, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 01st of the current year.

FLWS Trading at -16.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -27.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.45. In addition, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. saw 42.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G, who sale 17,850 shares at the price of $21.04 back on Nov 06. After this action, MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G now owns 1,035,857 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., valued at $375,564 using the latest closing price.

MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G, the CEO and President of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc., sale 17,850 shares at $21.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G is holding 1,048,347 shares at $375,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.