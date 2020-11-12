Can Exelon Corporation (EXC) Remain Competitive?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ :EXC) Right Now?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXC is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Exelon Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.00, which is $3.99 above the current price. EXC currently public float of 973.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXC was 5.90M shares.

EXC’s Market Performance

EXC stocks went up by 3.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.97% and a quarterly performance of 15.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Exelon Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.91% for EXC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $42 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXC reach a price target of $39, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for EXC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2020.

EXC Trading at 13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.92. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Sep 02. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 8,872 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $258,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+17.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +8.72. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corporation (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 122.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.97. Total debt to assets is 31.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.