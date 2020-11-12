BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) went up by 7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.44. The company’s stock price has collected 19.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE :BSIG) Right Now?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSIG is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.07, which is -$0.3 below the current price. BSIG currently public float of 79.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSIG was 538.25K shares.

BSIG’s Market Performance

BSIG stocks went up by 19.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.56% and a quarterly performance of 26.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.59% for BSIG stocks with a simple moving average of 62.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSIG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BSIG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BSIG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSIG reach a price target of $18.50, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for BSIG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BSIG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 12th of the current year.

BSIG Trading at 23.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +10.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSIG rose by +19.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. saw 69.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSIG starting from Mahoney Daniel K., who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $10.51 back on Feb 18. After this action, Mahoney Daniel K. now owns 9,867 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., valued at $12,344 using the latest closing price.

YANG GUANG, the President and CEO of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $10.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that YANG GUANG is holding 100,001 shares at $252,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.51 for the present operating margin

+97.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stands at +26.10. The total capital return value is set at 36.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.65.

Based on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG), the company’s capital structure generated 949.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.47. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.