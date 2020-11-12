Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.14. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE :ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABT is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Abbott Laboratories declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.06, which is $6.59 above the current price. ABT currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABT was 5.56M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.95% and a quarterly performance of 11.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Abbott Laboratories. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.58% for ABT stocks with a simple moving average of 19.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $124 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ABT, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

ABT Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.00. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw 29.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Funck Robert E, who sale 83,333 shares at the price of $108.83 back on Oct 26. After this action, Funck Robert E now owns 182,217 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $9,068,955 using the latest closing price.

Wainer Andrea F, the Executive Vice President of Abbott Laboratories, sale 30,000 shares at $107.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Wainer Andrea F is holding 44,080 shares at $3,210,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.39 for the present operating margin

+52.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +11.49. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 61.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.06. Total debt to assets is 28.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.