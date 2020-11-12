A Lesson to Learn: Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went down by -12.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.51. The company’s stock price has collected -3.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Dow snaps 2-day win streak, Nasdaq gains as rotation fades with surging coronavirus cases

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Lemonade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.14, which is $8.6 above the current price. LMND currently public float of 48.58M and currently shorts hold a 10.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 1.07M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stocks went down by -3.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.23% and a quarterly performance of -2.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.71% for Lemonade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.16% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of -5.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $63 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

LMND Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares sank -14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -3.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.73. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw -16.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -161.22. The total capital return value is set at -54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.52.