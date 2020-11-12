A Lesson to Learn: Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) went up by 8.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.89. The company’s stock price has collected 17.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Arcimoto to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. PST

Is It Worth Investing in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ :FUV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Arcimoto Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.60, which is $1.04 above the current price. FUV currently public float of 23.50M and currently shorts hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUV was 885.98K shares.

FUV’s Market Performance

FUV stocks went up by 17.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.75% and a quarterly performance of -15.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 238.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.45% for Arcimoto Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.89% for FUV stocks with a simple moving average of 65.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FUV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FUV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to FUV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

FUV Trading at 9.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV rose by +17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +316.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Arcimoto Inc. saw 316.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUV starting from Eisler Jesse Grant, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $6.33 back on Oct 21. After this action, Eisler Jesse Grant now owns 481,608 shares of Arcimoto Inc., valued at $63,278 using the latest closing price.

Eisler Jesse Grant, the Director of Arcimoto Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Eisler Jesse Grant is holding 491,608 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1463.30 for the present operating margin

-266.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc. stands at -1553.04. The total capital return value is set at -107.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -167.02. Equity return is now at value -224.40, with -102.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), the company’s capital structure generated 87.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.58. Total debt to assets is 40.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.