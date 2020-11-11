YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 8.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.72. The company’s stock price has collected 14.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/06/20 that Yeti sales reach $1 billion over 12-month period, shares soar

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 49.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.07, which is $5.36 above the current price. YETI currently public float of 77.97M and currently shorts hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YETI was 1.28M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stocks went up by 14.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.44% and a quarterly performance of 12.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for YETI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.73% for YETI stocks with a simple moving average of 45.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $48 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to YETI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

YETI Trading at 11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +14.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.29. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw 59.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from Seiders Roy J, who sale 8,485 shares at the price of $54.62 back on Nov 09. After this action, Seiders Roy J now owns 36,391 shares of YETI Holdings Inc., valued at $463,457 using the latest closing price.

Seiders Roy J, the Director of YETI Holdings Inc., sale 9,560 shares at $58.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Seiders Roy J is holding 38,088 shares at $563,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.82 for the present operating margin

+51.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +5.52. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.28. Equity return is now at value 60.80, with 14.90 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 284.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.98. Total debt to assets is 55.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 265.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

