World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) Just Got Our Attention

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) went up by 10.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.37. The company’s stock price has collected 34.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/29/20 that World Fuel Services Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE :INT) Right Now?

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INT is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for World Fuel Services Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is -$2.18 below the current price. INT currently public float of 61.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INT was 441.54K shares.

INT’s Market Performance

INT stocks went up by 34.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.88% and a quarterly performance of 9.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for World Fuel Services Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.62% for INT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INT stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for INT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INT in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $40 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to INT, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

INT Trading at 24.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares surge +26.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INT rose by +34.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.42. In addition, World Fuel Services Corporation saw -33.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INT starting from STEBBINS PAUL H, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $27.25 back on Aug 28. After this action, STEBBINS PAUL H now owns 217,701 shares of World Fuel Services Corporation, valued at $545,000 using the latest closing price.

BAKSHI KEN, the Director of World Fuel Services Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $43.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that BAKSHI KEN is holding 53,180 shares at $431,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.66 for the present operating margin

+1.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Fuel Services Corporation stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 9.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.06. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on World Fuel Services Corporation (INT), the company’s capital structure generated 41.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.45. Total debt to assets is 13.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.98 and the total asset turnover is 6.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

