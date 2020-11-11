We Analyzed the Future Direction of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), Here is What We Found

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) went up by 9.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s stock price has collected 19.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/20 that Grupo Supervielle S.A. Reports 2Q20 Consolidated Results

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE :SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUPV is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Grupo Supervielle S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.82, which is -$0.01 below the current price. SUPV currently public float of 65.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUPV was 434.92K shares.

SUPV’s Market Performance

SUPV stocks went up by 19.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.19% and a quarterly performance of -19.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.12% for Grupo Supervielle S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.51% for SUPV stocks with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

SUPV Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares surge +27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +19.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. saw -42.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at +7.11. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.61. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 85.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.07. Total debt to assets is 12.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored