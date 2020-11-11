Wall Street Pummels Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) After Recent Earnings Report

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) went up by 16.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected 17.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Boqii Kicked Off the 2020 Singles Day Global Shopping Festival with a Strong Start

Is It Worth Investing in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE :BQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Boqii Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.04. BQ currently public float of 13.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BQ was 527.07K shares.

BQ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for Boqii Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.67% for BQ stocks with a simple moving average of -4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BQ stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for BQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BQ in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2020.

BQ Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -12.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BQ rose by +17.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Boqii Holding Limited saw -25.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.15 for the present operating margin

+20.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boqii Holding Limited stands at -23.24. The total capital return value is set at -65.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -312.39.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

