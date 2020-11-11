Wall Street Praises Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) After Recent Earnings Report

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) went down by -6.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.07. The company’s stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/20 that Microsoft Says Users Hit 30 Billion Minutes a Day On Its Cloud-Based Apps

Is It Worth Investing in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE :WORK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Slack Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.05, which is $7.0 above the current price. WORK currently public float of 477.59M and currently shorts hold a 14.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WORK was 14.06M shares.

WORK’s Market Performance

WORK stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.19% and a quarterly performance of -13.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Slack Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.54% for WORK stocks with a simple moving average of -15.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WORK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WORK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WORK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WORK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WORK reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for WORK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to WORK, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

WORK Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WORK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -25.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WORK fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.12. In addition, Slack Technologies Inc. saw 7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WORK starting from Frati Robert, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Nov 06. After this action, Frati Robert now owns 309,561 shares of Slack Technologies Inc., valued at $137,500 using the latest closing price.

Zell Brandon, the Chief Accounting Officer of Slack Technologies Inc., sale 3,484 shares at $25.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Zell Brandon is holding 172,905 shares at $87,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WORK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.49 for the present operating margin

+84.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Slack Technologies Inc. stands at -90.58. The total capital return value is set at -62.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.76. Equity return is now at value -42.10, with -18.80 for asset returns.

Based on Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 15.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

