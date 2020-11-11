Veritone Inc. (VERI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) went up by 10.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.67. The company’s stock price has collected 8.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Veritone Beats Top- and Bottom-Line Guidance with Record Q3 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ :VERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERI is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Veritone Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

VERI currently public float of 22.35M and currently shorts hold a 21.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERI was 663.09K shares.

VERI’s Market Performance

VERI stocks went up by 8.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.76% and a quarterly performance of 1.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 305.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.80% for Veritone Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.70% for VERI stocks with a simple moving average of 32.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERI reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for VERI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 07th, 2019.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to VERI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 03rd of the previous year.

VERI Trading at 15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +348.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, Veritone Inc. saw 323.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from Steelberg Ryan, who purchase 14,695 shares at the price of $13.53 back on Jun 15. After this action, Steelberg Ryan now owns 132,097 shares of Veritone Inc., valued at $198,753 using the latest closing price.

Steelberg Chad, the CEO, Chairman of the Board of Veritone Inc., purchase 14,695 shares at $13.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Steelberg Chad is holding 502,054 shares at $199,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Equity return is now at value -118.60, with -48.60 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored