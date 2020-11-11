Titan International Inc. (TWI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) went up by 23.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 76.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Titan International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Titan International Inc. (NYSE :TWI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWI is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Titan International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$2.0 below the current price. TWI currently public float of 57.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWI was 448.09K shares.

TWI’s Market Performance

TWI stocks went up by 76.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.24% and a quarterly performance of 151.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.76% for Titan International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 65.37% for TWI stocks with a simple moving average of 145.68% for the last 200 days.

TWI Trading at 68.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.90%, as shares surge +58.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWI rose by +76.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Titan International Inc. saw 38.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWI starting from COWGER GARY L, who purchase 42,245 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Mar 09. After this action, COWGER GARY L now owns 73,760 shares of Titan International Inc., valued at $70,127 using the latest closing price.

COWGER GARY L, the Director of Titan International Inc., purchase 7,755 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that COWGER GARY L is holding 31,515 shares at $12,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWI

Equity return is now at value -37.00, with -7.00 for asset returns.

