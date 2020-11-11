The Chart for Calix Inc. (CALX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) went down by -8.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.78. The company’s stock price has collected -8.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Marketing Teams can Make the Most of the Work-From-Anywhere Reality With the Latest Enhancements to Calix Revenue EDGE Solution

Is It Worth Investing in Calix Inc. (NYSE :CALX) Right Now?

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 163.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CALX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Calix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.60, which is $8.51 above the current price. CALX currently public float of 53.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALX was 931.44K shares.

CALX’s Market Performance

CALX stocks went down by -8.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.73% and a quarterly performance of 7.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 189.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.44% for Calix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.85% for CALX stocks with a simple moving average of 51.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CALX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CALX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $25 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALX reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for CALX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

CALX Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALX fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.82. In addition, Calix Inc. saw 178.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALX starting from DENUCCIO KEVIN A, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $23.58 back on Oct 30. After this action, DENUCCIO KEVIN A now owns 210,077 shares of Calix Inc., valued at $1,178,810 using the latest closing price.

DENUCCIO KEVIN A, the Director of Calix Inc., sale 47,303 shares at $24.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that DENUCCIO KEVIN A is holding 260,077 shares at $1,135,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.53 for the present operating margin

+45.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calix Inc. stands at -4.17. The total capital return value is set at -44.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.05. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Calix Inc. (CALX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.89. Total debt to assets is 16.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

