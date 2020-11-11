Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -13.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.64. The company’s stock price has collected 3.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Tattooed Chef Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ :TTCF) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of TTCF was 1.73M shares.

TTCF’s Market Performance

TTCF stocks went up by 3.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.76% and a quarterly performance of 13.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.58% for Tattooed Chef Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.27% for TTCF stocks with a simple moving average of 15.78% for the last 200 days.

TTCF Trading at -21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares sank -31.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.77. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw 69.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.80 for asset returns.

