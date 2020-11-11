RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Just Got Our Attention

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.84. The company’s stock price has collected 7.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 17 hours ago that Apple, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Amazon: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE :RNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNG is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for RingCentral Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $342.96, which is $65.67 above the current price. RNG currently public float of 77.25M and currently shorts hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNG was 975.00K shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stocks went up by 7.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.26% and a quarterly performance of -0.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for RingCentral Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for RNG stocks with a simple moving average of 8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $350 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to RNG, setting the target price at $315 in the report published on June 01st of the current year.

RNG Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.25. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw 64.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Agarwal Vaibhav, who sale 482 shares at the price of $294.00 back on Oct 21. After this action, Agarwal Vaibhav now owns 17,244 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $141,708 using the latest closing price.

Shah Praful, the Chief Strategy Officer of RingCentral Inc., sale 6,129 shares at $280.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Shah Praful is holding 185,172 shares at $1,717,887 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored