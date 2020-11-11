Ring Energy Inc. (REI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) went down by -8.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.31. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Ring Energy Announces Financial and Operational Results for the Three and Nine-Month Periods Ending September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX :REI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REI is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ring Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.33. REI currently public float of 51.16M and currently shorts hold a 20.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REI was 1.38M shares.

REI’s Market Performance

REI stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.72% and a quarterly performance of -51.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.17% for Ring Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.43% for REI stocks with a simple moving average of -48.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to REI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 09th of the current year.

REI Trading at -21.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares sank -27.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6028. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -79.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti, who purchase 142,800 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Oct 29. After this action, Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti now owns 1,822,300 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $99,960 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Paul D., the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 35,700 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that McKinney Paul D. is holding 35,700 shares at $24,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+41.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.23. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.35. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

