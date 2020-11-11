Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went up by 5.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.06. The company’s stock price has collected 19.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that BRF announces early tender date results of its cash tender offers for up to the Maximum Amount of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 and for 4.350% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by BRF GmbH and guaranteed by BRF S.A.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.65.

BRFS currently public float of 804.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.16M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went up by 19.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.73% and a quarterly performance of -12.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for BRF S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.23% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.06% for the last 200 days.

BRFS Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +19.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -57.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.22 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.03. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 266.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.72. Total debt to assets is 48.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored