Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) went up by 15.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.69. The company’s stock price has collected 21.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Announces the Convening of AGM on September 18, 2020, and the Procurement of Loan

Is It Worth Investing in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ :APWC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APWC is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APWC currently public float of 3.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APWC was 540.09K shares.

APWC’s Market Performance

APWC stocks went up by 21.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.81% and a quarterly performance of 35.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.49% for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.92% for APWC stocks with a simple moving average of 29.88% for the last 200 days.

APWC Trading at 14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APWC rose by +21.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4315. In addition, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited saw 10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.00 for the present operating margin

+7.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited stands at -0.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.44. Total debt to assets is 4.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

