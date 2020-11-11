Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.35. The company’s stock price has collected 7.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that Yum China and Hubei Provincial Government Sign Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.02, which is $4.49 above the current price. YUMC currently public float of 417.89M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUMC was 2.34M shares.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC stocks went up by 7.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.36% and a quarterly performance of 4.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Yum China Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.71% for YUMC stocks with a simple moving average of 16.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

YUMC Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC rose by +7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.39. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Tan Danny, who sale 5,238 shares at the price of $58.30 back on Sep 02. After this action, Tan Danny now owns 26,461 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $305,401 using the latest closing price.

Ai Angela, the Chief Development Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 15,683 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Ai Angela is holding 5,256 shares at $705,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Outsmart Wall Street’s Top Options Traders

It’s no secret that the market has provided endless opportunities to generate extremely profitable trades this past quarter. Scott Bauer, a professional trader with 25+ years of experience has already been targeting numerous triple-digit wins like these this year alone…He’s actually put together a free guide that has 25 winning option strategies.

Click here to access the Options Profits Trading Guide now.

Sponsored